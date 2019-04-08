



A 27-year-old man was charged with allegedly trying to start a fire in an apartment building while it was occupied.

Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the Perrywood Garden Apartments on April 4 at 10:30 p.m. for a reported fuel leak.

When they arrived they saw was looked like a large puddle of gasoline on the second floor of the apartment building.

While investigating they found possible items related to the incident, including an empty plastic gasoline container outside the building.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

When they reviewed surveillance footage, they saw who they later identified as David Allen Weglein, Jr. enter the building at 9:30 p.m. and placed a blanket on the floor. He then allegedly doused the blanket with flammable liquid and made an attempt to light it, but failed.

He left the apartment and discarded the blanket and fuel container outside the building.

Weglein was detained on April 7 from his home in the 1400 block of Cranberry Road by the Harford Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with attempted first-degree arson, attempted second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.

Weglein is being held without bond at the county detention center.

