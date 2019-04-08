



Baltimore Councilmembers signed a letter Monday calling for the resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“The entire membership of the Baltimore City Council believes that it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore, for you to continue to serve as Mayor,” the letter stated. “We urge you to tender your resignation effective immediately.”

Please see letter from my colleagues and I to @MayorPugh50. We strongly believe that for the sake of Baltimore @MayorPugh50 should resign from office. pic.twitter.com/1oaZZkmh38 — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilmanBMS) April 8, 2019

Councilmen Brandon M. Scott and Eric Costello posted the letter to Twitter with the signatures of all the councilmembers.

“Baltimore will continue to have a cloud over its head while the investigations into Mayor Pugh’s business dealings go on. These issues are extremely severe and prohibit the Mayor from focusing on the business of Baltimore,” said Councilman Scott in a statement. “Baltimore deserves a Mayor who can focus on reducing crime, improving our schools and restoring trust in our government.”

Councilman Costello also released a statement saying in part, “This unprecedented step has not been taken lightly. While I fully support the notion of “innocent until proven guilty,” I remain deeply concerned about the immeasurable toll this scandal has taken on the City of Baltimore and its citizens.”

I have joined all of my City Council colleagues today in asking for the Mayor’s immediate resignation. This unprecedented step has not been taken lightly. Letter and statement attached. pic.twitter.com/jYm8Ylt9U5 — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) April 8, 2019

The controversy surrounding Pugh and her “Healthy Holly” book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System has continued since she went on a leave of absence on April 1.

During Pugh’s absence, Council President Jack Young has been filling in as Acting Mayor.

