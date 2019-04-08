



The world’s largest marijuana expo is right here in Baltimore, and the Evermore Cannabis Company opened its doors exclusively to WJZ.

Vendors not only go to the 2019 Canna Boot Camp to share their experiences with cannabis but also to give an understanding of the benefits of it too.

At an undisclosed location in Baltimore, WJZ cameras were invited on an exclusive tour- stepping behind the scenes of the cannabis industry.

Locally owned Evermore Cannabis Company is hosting 2019 Canna Boot Camp with Cannabis Science Conference- a workshop explaining pre-processing, testing and more.

“A lot of people don’t realize cannabis has been used an accepted as a medicine in society for far longer than what it’s been prohibited as one and until the 1930s, cannabis was actually used in the pharmaceutical companies to treat multiple conditions,” said Joshua Crossney, Cannabis Science Conference president.

Dozens of scientists are visiting from all over the country to learn firsthand the benefits of medical marijuana- all there to learn more about the plant that is changing the way America thinks about it every day.

The Centers for Disease Control said more than 70,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2018.

Sue Sisley said all of that can be prevented.

“We’re desperate to seek out alternatives that will help people transition off opioids,” Sisley said.

A prime example of this is in sports, particularly the National Football League.

“These NFL athletes are sick of being dependent on opioids and getting pummeled with mega doses of opioids for years now and they’re desperate to find safer alternatives so we’ve been really lucky the players are willing to partner with us on these research trials,” Sisley, a physician, said.

Their constant battle is to beat the stigma that’s attached to cannabis.

“It usually takes cannabis to positively affect somebody they love or a loved one of theirs to really open their minds and see,” Crossney said.

It’s something people at the Cannabis Science Conference believe will happen sooner rather than later.

Already experiments are underway to determine whether cannabis can help people with PTSD, and it is already being used to treat people with seizures, anxiety and chronic pain.

The event continues Tuesday at the Baltimore Convention Center. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

