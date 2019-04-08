



The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors would face an overhaul under legislation approved by state lawmakers after officials learned that about a third of the board benefited financially through the hospital network’s contracts.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Monday, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The measure will require all board members to leave their positions and reapply to return.

It also bars board members from getting contracts with the system without a competitive bidding process.

The vote comes as Baltimore’s City Council on Monday called on Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign. Multiple investigations are probing lucrative deals she negotiated over years to self-published children’s books to customers that included a hospital network she once helped oversee.

