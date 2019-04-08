  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Healthy Holly, Local TV, Maryland, Mayor Catherine Pugh, UMMS, University of Maryland Medical System


ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors would face an overhaul under legislation approved by state lawmakers after officials learned that about a third of the board benefited financially through the hospital network’s contracts.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Monday, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The measure will require all board members to leave their positions and reapply to return.

It also bars board members from getting contracts with the system without a competitive bidding process.

The vote comes as Baltimore’s City Council on Monday called on Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign. Multiple investigations are probing lucrative deals she negotiated over years to self-published children’s books to customers that included a hospital network she once helped oversee.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s