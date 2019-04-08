



LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives are working to identify and arrest the man who broke into a home in the Landover area.

Police said once the man was inside the home, he inappropriately touched a woman. The victim said she does not know the suspect.

The suspect reportedly broke into the home in the 3000 block of Meadow Trail lane on Sunday morning at around 6 a.m., entering through an unlocked window.

He then allegedly inappropriately touched the victim before fleeing.

The suspect is wearing dark clothing, a dark knit hat or hoodie, police said.

A similar incident occurred on January 7, at a nearby home in the 6000 block of Landing way.

In that case, a suspect also broke into the home through a window, sexually assaulted a woman and then fled.

Detectives are investigating whether or not these two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908 . Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 19-0020365.

