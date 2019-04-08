  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ledo Pizza in Charles Village has reopened after it was shut down last week by the Baltimore City Health Department.

The pizza and pasta joint was closed down for unsanitary conditions, rodent infestation and an expired food license.

The Baltimore City Health Department’s page said it shut down April 4.

A Ledo’s spokesperson said the company sent a corporate staff member in to help clean the facility and bring it up to company standards.

Ledo’s kept the store closed two days longer than what’s required by the city health department to ensure the facility is back up to standards.

The company apologized to its valued customers.

This story was updated on April 9 at 12:17 p.m. 

  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 8, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Good Ole’ Ledo. I remember when he use to pick up after the elephants at the city zoo. Poop to pizza. That was his motto

    Reply

