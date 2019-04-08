



Ledo Pizza in Charles Village has reopened after it was shut down last week by the Baltimore City Health Department.

The pizza and pasta joint was closed down for unsanitary conditions, rodent infestation and an expired food license.

The Baltimore City Health Department’s page said it shut down April 4.

A Ledo’s spokesperson said the company sent a corporate staff member in to help clean the facility and bring it up to company standards.

Ledo’s kept the store closed two days longer than what’s required by the city health department to ensure the facility is back up to standards.

The company apologized to its valued customers.

