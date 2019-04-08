Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ledo Pizza in Charles Village was shut down last week by the Baltimore City Health Department.
The pizza and pasta joint was closed down for unsanitary conditions, rodent infestation and an expired food license.
The Baltimore City Health Department’s page said it shut down April 4.
