Filed Under:Ledo Pizza


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ledo Pizza in Charles Village was shut down last week by the Baltimore City Health Department.

The pizza and pasta joint was closed down for unsanitary conditions, rodent infestation and an expired food license.

The Baltimore City Health Department’s page said it shut down April 4.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 8, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Good Ole’ Ledo. I remember when he use to pick up after the elephants at the city zoo. Poop to pizza. That was his motto

    Reply

