



A 77-year-old man was hospitalized Friday evening with critical, life-threatening burns after a fire he started to burn off leaves and sticks got out of control.

According to Anne Arundel Fire officials, the man started a fire to destroy leaves and sticks in a legal burn pit in the 500 block of Ski Lane in Millersville.

Witnesses told firefighters he attempted to kindle the fire using gasoline. During the process the vapors ignited and burned the man.

He was transported by state police helicopter to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook