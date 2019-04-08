Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire, Burned, elderly man burned, Fire, Gasoline, Millersville


MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 77-year-old man was hospitalized Friday evening with critical, life-threatening burns after a fire he started to burn off leaves and sticks got out of control.

According to Anne Arundel Fire officials, the man started a fire to destroy leaves and sticks in a legal burn pit in the 500 block of Ski Lane in Millersville.

Witnesses told firefighters he attempted to kindle the fire using gasoline. During the process the vapors ignited and burned the man.

He was transported by state police helicopter to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s