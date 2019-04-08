



The Maryland General Assembly is entering the last day of its legislative session, with lawmakers grieving the loss of longtime House Speaker Michael Busch.

The legislative session is scheduled to end at midnight Monday. Busch died Sunday afternoon at age 72.

Many high-profile bills already have passed, but lawmakers have work to do before adjournment.

The Senate is expected to vote on whether to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to put five oyster sanctuaries into state law. The measure was sponsored by Busch, and the House already has voted to override the veto.

A bill to increase the state’s renewable electricity standard from 25% by 2020 to 50% by 2030 also is before lawmakers.

Another bill relates to background checks anytime someone buys a rifle or shotgun.

