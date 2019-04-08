



Twenty seven dogs rescued in an animal cruelty case in Hampstead are doing well, according to The Humane Society of Carroll County.

Animal Control responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Black Rock Road around 12:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving an anonymous complaint that there were a large number of dogs inside the residence, and nobody was seen at that residence for over a week.

Carroll County Couple Arrested For Animal Cruelty, 11 Dogs Found Dead Inside Residence

Eleven dogs were found dead and 27 dogs — 20 Dalmatians, five golden retrievers and two English setters — were rescued from the home.

Officials identified and obtained 51 charges including animal cruelty, aggravated cruelty and hazardous substance/endanger pet.

John Roberts, 49, and Laura Filler, 55, of Hampstead, Md., were located and arrested by officials on April 6.

Donations to assist with the care and rehabilitation of the rescued dogs can be made through the Humane Society of Carroll County at their website: hscarroll.org.

