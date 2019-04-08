



Route 702 closed temporarily Monday afternoon after one person had to be airlifted following a serious crash.

Baltimore County first responders are on scene of the crash at Homberg Avenue.

At least two vehicles are involved in the crash and two people are injured at this time.

#BCoPD & #BCoFD on scene at a serious injury crash on Rt 702 & Homberg Ave. Rt 702 expected to be temporarily closed for Medevac transport of at least 1 critical patient. At least 2 vehs involved w/rollover. 2 patients reported w/inj at this time. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/oEXftJfHcg — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 8, 2019

Chopper 13 is over the scene of the crash in Essex:

At least one lane is open to allow cars to pass, however most of the road is closed.

