



Two teenage boys are facing adult charges following a triple stabbing in Windsor Mill on Sunday.

The teens, both 15-years-old, were arrested shortly after midnight after a physical fight with three neighbors where at least one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Elesmere Drive, 21244 for the fight, which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening wounds to the upper body, a 40-year-old man with non-life-threatening wounds to the upper body and a 14-year-old boy suffering a cut to the upper body when he tried to break up the fight.

The fight began when the victims confronted the suspects and were attacked by the two teenage boys. The 14-year-old boy had tried to get help from the victims after talking with the two teenage boys at a nearby playground.

Both of the adult victims were taken to an area hospital after the fight. The 14-year-old was treated for his cuts at the scene.

The two teens left the scene before police arrived but were identified as the suspects and arrested a few hours later.

They now face being charged as adults in the assault, but as of now those charges are pending.

