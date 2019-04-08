



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of showers and some thunderstorms crossed the region between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday evening and has now moved well offshore.

After a high of 84 degrees, the warmest day of the year, and the warmest since early October 2018- we are still seeing some very mild conditions in the region.

Tuesday will still be very warm for early April, and a few showers may develop again by later in the day, as cooler air will move our way.

Sunny and pleasantly cooler air will be with us into Thursday.

