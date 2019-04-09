



There are more than 800 pieces of legislation that passed the Maryland General Assembly this session, awaiting Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature, while other pieces of legislation were left in the cold.

The 2019 General Assembly ended in a joint session of the House and Senate with the family of Michael Busch coming together with the governor and Senate president to honor his memory.

Busch’s signature legislation this session included the passage of the University of Maryland Medical System reform, funding for Maryland public schools and five oyster sanctuaries in the Chesapeake Bay that required a veto override.

“Healthcare, education and the environment are probably the things Mike Busch will most be remembered for,” Hogan said.

The General Assembly also made strides with a board to monitor prescription drug pricing, a $15 minimum wage and raising the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products to smoke or vape to 21.

The passage of a clean energy bill came last Monday night, requiring utilities in the state to acquire half their energy from renewable resources by 2030, along with the Laura and Reid’s bill, which allows for additional criminal penalties to someone who harms a pregnant woman.

Some bills that started strong resulted in nothing at the end.

No action was taken on racetrack funding for Pimlico or Laurel.

The clock also ran out on bills to ban 3-D printer guns and require background checks on the transfer of rifles and shotguns.

Measure To Require Background Checks On Private Rifle, Shotgun Sales And Ban Of 3D-Printed Gun Blueprints Fail In Maryland

The governor’s traditional day-after sine die bill signing did not take place on Tuesday out of respect for Busch, the late House Speaker.

