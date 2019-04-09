  • WJZ 13On Air

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into a parked tractor trailer.

The accident happened shortly before 12:30 Tuesday morning off of I-495, just north of Indian Head Highway.

Police said Tervon Edwards was lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, went off the road, and struck a tractor trailer. His car ended up underneath and between the tractor trailer and a car carrier.

The trailer was located in a paved parking area at Exit 3, Route 210/Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill.

There was nobody inside of the tractor trailer and one person inside the car carrier who refused medica treatment.

Edwards was the only person in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

