



An 83-year-old man was killed in a Monday afternoon crash on Route 702 in Essex.

The road was closed at East Homberg Avenue for most of the afternoon commute as Baltimore County police investigated the crash.

Officials believe around 2:40 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on East Homberg Avenue crossing Route 702 when it was struck on the passenger side by a Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Route 702.

The 32-year-old man driving the charger was transported to an area hospital via state police Medevac with life-threatening injuries.

Marion Joseph Krolikowski, who was driving the Corolla, suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crash investigators continue to work to determine the factors involved in the cause of this fatal crash.

