GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested on April 1 on controlled dangerous substances related charges that spurred a search of seizure of crack cocaine, suspected heroin, over $3,000 in cash, marijuana and other items.
At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Anne Arundel County police served a search and seizure warrant in the 200 block of Candlelight Lane in Glen Burnie.
A search of the home by detectives resulted in seizure of the following items:
- 21 baggies of crack cocaine
- 11.7 gram baggie of crack cocaine
- 458 grams of marijuana
- 3 caps of suspected heroin
- scales and packaging material
- $3,511 US Currency
- Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver
- box of .357 magnum ammunition
Jerrod Allen Baker, 22, was charged with possession/possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and firearm/drug trafficking.
Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police
Tyrell Nathaniel Johnson-Woods, 22, was charged with possession/possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm/drug trafficking.
Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police
