GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested on April 1 on controlled dangerous substances related charges that spurred a search of seizure of crack cocaine, suspected heroin, over $3,000 in cash, marijuana and other items.

At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Anne Arundel County police served a search and seizure warrant in the 200 block of Candlelight Lane in Glen Burnie.

A search of the home by detectives resulted in seizure of the following items:

  • 21 baggies of crack cocaine
  • 11.7 gram baggie of crack cocaine
  • 458 grams of marijuana
  • 3 caps of suspected heroin
  • scales and packaging material
  • $3,511 US Currency
  • Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver
  • box of .357 magnum ammunition

Jerrod Allen Baker, 22, was charged with possession/possession with intent to distribute of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and firearm/drug trafficking.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Tyrell Nathaniel Johnson-Woods, 22, was charged with possession/possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm/drug trafficking.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

