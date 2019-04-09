



Baltimore Acting Mayor Jack Young has a full slate Tuesday.

Young met with his cabinet on his eighth day as acting mayor for the city, while Mayor Catherine Pugh remains on leave of absence- in an effort to show city services are unaltered amid the scandal.

“It’s basically to keep government moving. It’s not to upset the apple cart, but to keep city services moving. Our citizens are demanding that services be continued,” Young said.

Pugh is on indefinite leave- citing her health. She is under investigation from multiple state and local agencies, after receiving payments from several companies and entities for her “Healthy Holly” children’s books, totaling at least $700,000.

“Our city needs to heal right now. It needs to move forward. It needs to restore the trust the public has in the leadership,” said Councilman Leon Pinkett.

All 14 members of Baltimore’s city council asked Pugh to step down Monday. She replied she full intends to return.

One of her top aides, Jim Smith, announced last week he was resigning his position in the mayor’s office.

Young said all others of Pugh’s staff are staying.

“I want them to continue to do their job, until such time as the mayor comes back, or if she doesn’t come back, and that’s continue to move the city forward,” Young said.

Young is scheduled to meet with Maryland’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., later Tuesday afternoon, before coming back to the city to the war memorial for a taxpayers’ night, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

