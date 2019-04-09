  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- The Baltimore Orioles earned their fifth win of the season on Monday night, 12-4, over the Oakland Athletics and in the process got back to the .500 mark. In the midst of all that offense, first baseman Chris Davis set a new record for consecutive hitless at bats as he is now 0-for-49 dating back to last season. The problem is, a very small contingent of fans were in attendance to witness either of those events.

Orioles’ Chris Davis Sets MLB Mark For Longest Hitless Streak

According to The Baltimore Sun’s Jon Meoli, the announced crowd of 6,585 is the lowest announced attendance for any game in Camden Yards history in which fans were admitted to the stadium. As Meoli notes, the previous low came last April, nearly exactly a year ago when 7,915 were in attendance to watch the team’s 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 08: A general view as the Oakland Athletics play the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 8, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

To be fair to Orioles fans, the game was scheduled for a 7:05 start with the threat of rain in the forecast beginning at 8 p.m. in the Baltimore area. And, it was a Monday night following a weekend sweep at the hands of the division-rival Yankees.

The Orioles continue their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics tonight, with the same 7:05 p.m. start time. It will be a battle of southpaws on the mound with the O’s starting John Means while the A’s are expected to send Brett Anderson to the bump.

