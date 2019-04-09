



The Humane Society of Carroll County announced on Tuesday that it will begin releasing the Black Rock dogs back to their previous owners over the next week.

The Humane Society said that it will contact owners to make arrangements for the reclaiming process.

At this time, only dogs with confirmed microchips that have been fully examined, treated and documented will be released, according to the Humane Society.

All dogs have been seen by a veterinarian and are enjoying interacting with staff and lead dog volunteers, the Humane Society said.

The Humane Society also said that it cannot estimate at this time when the remaining dogs will be made available for adoption.

The Humane Society is asking the public to wait until the dogs are made available online before inquiring about the adoption process.

The first dog will be released to its previous owner at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Humane Society of Carroll County is asking anyone who donates money to make it in honor of “Black Rock Dogs” so that the funds can be properly directed.

You can click here to make a donation.

