



Chelsea Clinton made an appearance Tuesday at the Maryland Zoo, reading to dozens of children while debuting her new book on endangered animals.

Clinton said the new book titled, “Don’t Let Them Disappear” is shedding light on endangered animals. She said her goal is to educate and show every child they are precious and valuable.

Clinton, a mother of two, exclusively spoke to WJZ after the event, and said connecting with the children is what it’s all about.

“I think children’s books are often the first way we say to kids, ‘Here’s what’s possible or here is what’s not possible, and I want kids to feel informed and empowered to make a positive difference,” Clinton said.

Something parents and grandparents- wanted their kids to be a part of.

“We love what Chelsesa has done in writing this book, love that she’s out here, love that she has her own kids and was comfortable with kids,” said Patty, a grandparent at the event.

After reading her book, the event wrapped up with a quick meet and greet, and while the little ones maybe not grasping the magnitude of the day, but for Clinton- it’s those moments she said she cherishes.

“Every child is unique and precious to us and I think it is really important to be true everywhere, including here in Baltimore,” Clinton said.

Clinton had one children’s book that was number one on the New York Times Best Sellers List, she has been on the list multiple times.

A lot of questions came her way Tuesday, however, about cheetahs from the kids, she said her next book might have to include them!

