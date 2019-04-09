



It’s almost that time, you’ve got less than a week to file your tax returns!

If you haven’t already, you can get some free help from the state, twelve customers assistance centers are open across Maryland.

“They can get their taxes done for free if they give us their federal returns, but first and foremost we try to do the little things in customer service so that people have some confidence in who we are and they’ll trust us with their money,” said Md. Comptroller Peter Franchot.

About 92 percent of the returns are filed electronically.

“We’re headed toward two million returns processed, most of these returns are getting refunds. The average refund is about $1,000, we’ve sent almost two billion in refunds out,” Franchot said.

On Monday, more than 900 people were helped for free at the twelve customer assistance centers across the state, including the one at State Center at 301 West Preston Street.

“I think it’s great, I don’t have to go all the way to Annapolis, I can come down here,” said Diannie Black of Owings Mills.

“Now we’re at the point where people owe the state of Maryland money, so human nature is to drag your feet until April 15,” Franchot said.

The state tax assistance centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call 1-800MDTAXES or log on to www.marylandtaxes.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook