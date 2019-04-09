  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Breaking News, possible armed subject, White Marsh


WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a possible report of an armed subject in White Marsh.

According to police, officers are in the 11500 block of Philadelphia Road for a call about a possible subject with a gun.

Route 7 at New Forge Road will be closed until police access the situation.

Police said it is not an active shooter situation.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s