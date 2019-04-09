Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a possible report of an armed subject in White Marsh.
According to police, officers are in the 11500 block of Philadelphia Road for a call about a possible subject with a gun.
Route 7 at New Forge Road will be closed until police access the situation.
Police said it is not an active shooter situation.
This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.
