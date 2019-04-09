  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis went o-3 in his first three plate appearances in a 12-4 victory over the Athletics on Monday, extending his hitless streak to 47 consecutive at-bats.

In doing so, Davis set an MLB record for most consecutive at-bats without a hit.

When Davis snaps out of his funk at the plate, Baltimore and Power Plant Live! will be celebrating.

Power Plant said in a tweet on Tuesday that when Davis breaks his hitless streak, “we will give away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on the Friday after his first hit.”

Power Plant also said that if the hit is a home run, it will give away 1,500 crushes.

Davis sat out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Athletics following an 0-5 performance on Monday night.

