



Orioles first baseman Chris Davis went o-3 in his first three plate appearances in a 12-4 victory over the Athletics on Monday, extending his hitless streak to 47 consecutive at-bats.

In doing so, Davis set an MLB record for most consecutive at-bats without a hit.

Orioles’ Chris Davis Sets MLB Mark For Longest Hitless Streak

When Davis snaps out of his funk at the plate, Baltimore and Power Plant Live! will be celebrating.

Power Plant said in a tweet on Tuesday that when Davis breaks his hitless streak, “we will give away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on the Friday after his first hit.”

It's been a crushless season & we are over the wait! We want our Crush Davis back! When he breaks his hitless streak we will be ready to celebrate! We will give away 1,000 Smirnoff Orange Crushes on the Friday after his first hit & 1,500 crushes if it's a home run! #Ibackthebirds pic.twitter.com/ZKma0hQnTs — POWER PLANT LIVE (@POWERPLANTLIVE) April 9, 2019

Power Plant also said that if the hit is a home run, it will give away 1,500 crushes.

Davis sat out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Athletics following an 0-5 performance on Monday night.

