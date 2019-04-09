



The Baltimore Ravens announced their preseason schedule Tuesday.

The Ravens will open preseason by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Next, they play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 15.

On Aug. 22, the Ravens will play the Eagles in Philadelphia.

They will close out preseason playing the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Ravens are 60-32 all time in preseason play.

Baltimore hasn’t dropped a preseason game since 2015, holding a 13-0 record for the past three seasons.

