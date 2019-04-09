



Baltimore County Police have identified the two 15-year-old suspects that they say assaulted and seriously injured two men and a juvenile with a knife Sunday night in Windsor Mill.

Jermaine Isaiah Foster and Jordan Tyrone Foster, both of the 2500 block of Elesmere Drive, have been charged as adults with two counts each of attempted first-degree homicide and three counts each of first-degree assault.

Both are being held by Baltimore County Corrections on denied bail status pending bail review hearings.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Elesmere Drive, 21244 for the fight, which left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening wounds to the upper body, a 40-year-old man with non-life-threatening wounds to the upper body and a 14-year-old boy suffering a cut to the upper body when he tried to break up the fight.

Both of the adult victims were taken to an area hospital after the fight. The 14-year-old was treated for his cuts at the scene.

