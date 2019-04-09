



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in east Baltimore that left a man and a woman hospitalized on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Caroline Street for a reported shooting around 8:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old female and 29-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

