  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in east Baltimore that left a man and a woman hospitalized on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Caroline Street for a reported shooting around 8:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old female and 29-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s