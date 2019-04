Nice weather on the way!

Overnight, clear with a low of 47.

Tomorrow, sunny and dry with a high of 65!

Thursday, sunny and pleasant, high of 65.

Friday, a late day shower or a thundershower, then look for more sun and very mild temps for the start of the weekend!

Enjoy, Bob Turk!

