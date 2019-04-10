



Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the arson of a shed in Carroll County and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and their vehicle.

At around 7 a.m. on April 7, Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Company responded to 1025 Tracy Meadows drive in Westminister for a reported building fire.

Firefighters arrived and later extinguished a shed.

The shed was destroyed with an estimated total value loss of $10,000.

Investigators determined the fire was arson and located surveillance footage showing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma fleeing the scene with property inside the bed of the truck which was reported stolen from the shed.

During the investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals discovered the same vehicle had been in the 1200 block of Emerald Ridge Road in Westminster where burglary and theft had been reported.

The stolen property included six pressure washers, a push lawn mower and power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police or the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

