



Police have identified human remains found in October 2017 as a woman from Annapolis who went missing in September 2017.

Police found skeletal human remains along the shoreline in Shady Side, Md., on October 18, 2017.

Through recent DNA testing, the remains have been positively identified the remains as Megan Leah Tilman, 43, of Annapolis.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded the human remains of Tilman displayed “apparent trauma with the manner being homicide,”

Anne Arundel County Police learned that the Annapolis Police Department had taken a missing person’s report on November 1, 2017 at around 1 p.m.

A family member reported Tilman missing, and said she had last been heard from on September 26, 2017.

This is a very active homicide investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

