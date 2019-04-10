



The riots following the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody launched a federal investigation into the Baltimore Police Department.

The findings were a blistering report of racial discrimination and inept policing. The City entered into a consent decree to reform, overseen by a judge.

The City’s new police commissioner attended his first judicial review of how things are changing.

“There are a number of topics on the agenda,”

Including sexual assault investigations, recruitment and hiring and impartial policing. But the judge had another topic in mind- the chaos surrounding Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and her future, citing that city leadership is crucial to making reforms happen.

TIMELINE: Mayor Catherine Pugh’s ‘Healthy Holly’ Book Scandal

Commissioner Michael Harrison tried to reassure the judge during the review.

“Nothing that is happening around me is affecting any decisions I made. I’m here for the long haul to see that we reform this department and help bring down violent crime,” Harrison said.

Harrison was sworn in just last month, hired because of his work reforming New Orleans Police Department under a consent decree.

“Although the oath is administered by one person, my oath is to everyone in Baltimore,” Harrison said.

The judge said Harrison “is an old hand at this and he gets it,” but he still expressed far less confidence in what’s happening at City Hall.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook