BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A child was shot in the torso in what police believe to be an accidental shooting on Wednesday night in northwest Baltimore.
It happened inside a home in the 3300 block of Menlo Drive.
Police said they believe the child that was shot was a girl between the age of four and five.
Police also said that the girl was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment.
Officials believe that if the girl can be stabilized, she will be transferred to Hopkins Children’s Center.
This story is developing.
