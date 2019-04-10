



A child was shot in the torso in what police believe to be an accidental shooting on Wednesday night in northwest Baltimore.

It happened inside a home in the 3300 block of Menlo Drive.

BREAKING: Child shot in Glen neighborhood of Baltimore. Police believe it was accidental. Child’s condition as been stabilized. More details to come. @wjz pic.twitter.com/cDOg3gG74R — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) April 10, 2019

Police said they believe the child that was shot was a girl between the age of four and five.

Breaking:Police just confirmed a little girl was shot in the Glen neighborhood of Baltimore. She was taken to the hospital. She was shot in upper torso. She’s stable now. Police say it was accidental. More to come… @wjz pic.twitter.com/q95GbQM5F9 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) April 10, 2019

Police also said that the girl was taken to Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Officials believe that if the girl can be stabilized, she will be transferred to Hopkins Children’s Center.

This story is developing.

