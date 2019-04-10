



The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that the Warren Road Bridge, which crosses over Loch Raven Reservoir, will be closed to traffic due to emergency repair work.

Starting at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Warren Road Bridge will be closed to through traffic between Bosley Road and Poplar Hill Road with detours in effect.

The bridge, which is located in Baltimore County, is owned by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works and managed by the Department of Transportation.

Commuters that use the Warren Road Bridge to travel through the reservoir will need to use alternate routes while repairs are being made.

Motorists that travel through Loch Raven Reservoir should plan ahead by allowing additional commute times.

Local access along Warren Road will be maintained for area residents and signs have been placed in the vicinity to alert motorists of the closure.

The Warren Road Bridge closure will remain in effect until further notice.

