Filed Under:Baltimore, Child sexual abuse, Frederick, Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Frederick man will spend 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape convictions.

Isaac Benjamin Rodriguez received a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended, 15 years of which must be served without the possibility of parole.

Rodriguez was also sentenced to a maximum period of supervised probation, and was ordered to register as a sexual offender for life.

Rodriguez was arrested January 16, 2018, and was charged with multiple offense for having sexually abused a minor child over an approximate 2-year period.

Rodriguez pled guilty to the above two offenses on December 13, 2018. As a result, the minor child did not have to testify.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s