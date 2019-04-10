



A 24-year-old Frederick man will spend 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape convictions.

Isaac Benjamin Rodriguez received a life sentence with all but 30 years suspended, 15 years of which must be served without the possibility of parole.

Rodriguez was also sentenced to a maximum period of supervised probation, and was ordered to register as a sexual offender for life.

Rodriguez was arrested January 16, 2018, and was charged with multiple offense for having sexually abused a minor child over an approximate 2-year period.

Rodriguez pled guilty to the above two offenses on December 13, 2018. As a result, the minor child did not have to testify.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook