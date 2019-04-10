



A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday charging Rondell Henry with interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

Henry, 28, of Greenbelt, Md., is detained and no other court appearance is currently scheduled.

If convicted, Henry faces a maximum of sentence of 10 years in prison for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, the FBI Baltimore Field Office, the Prince George’s County Police Department, the Montgomery County Police Department and the City of Alexandria Police Department are handling the investigation.

