Officials said firefighters responded to the scene at 3201 Automobile Ave just before 10 p.m. after a fire alarm went off.

2nd Alarm 3200 Automobile Blvd, Honda Dealership pic.twitter.com/luEFBEujcj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 10, 2019

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the building and crews found a large fire in the back. It was in a mechanic, maintenance, and parts area.

About 100 firefighters were dispatched to the fire and at least one firefighter was injured. The extent of their injury was not released.

Significant damage was estimated to be more than $1.6 million. Officials said ongoing electrical work was happening in the building, but the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

