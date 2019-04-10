  • WJZ 13On Air

BURTONSVILE, Md. (WJZ) — A large fire broke out in a Honda dealership in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

Officials said firefighters responded to the scene at 3201 Automobile Ave just before 10 p.m. after a fire alarm went off.

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the building and crews found a large fire in the back. It was in a mechanic, maintenance, and parts area.

About 100 firefighters were dispatched to the fire and at least one firefighter was injured. The extent of their injury was not released.

Significant damage was estimated to be more than $1.6 million. Officials said ongoing electrical work was happening in the building, but the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

