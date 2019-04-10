



LifeBridge Health Hospitals are temporarily banning all children under the age of 14 after a measles case was confirmed in Maryland.

LifeBridge Health released a statement Wednesday saying protecting patients, visitors and employees is their highest priority.

They said they are working closely with state and local health officials, but in the meantime, have taken the precautionary measure to change their visitor policy to “no hospital visitors under age 14,”

“Measles is highly contagious among people who are not vaccinated, so we made this proactive decision to protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees,” LifeBridge said in their statement.

This story is developing.

