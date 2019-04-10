



Maryland State Police arrested a second suspect and are searching for one more in connection with threatening a homeowner with a handgun last Sunday afternoon in St. Mary’s County.

The accused is identified as Daitoine Payne, 18, of California, Md.

Payne is charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment, handgun possession and other criminal charges. Police believe Payne acted as the shooter in the incident.

After receiving a tip, State Police arrested Payne shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at a residence in the 45,000 block of Coledorall Court in California.

Payne was taken in to custody without incident and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

At about 2:30 p.m. on April 7, a trooper responded to the 21000 block of North Essex Drive, Lexington Park, for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a Toyota SUV. The trooper located the suspect vehicle on West Westberry Blvd. at Wilcutt Street and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver pulled over and the two passengers fled on foot. The driver, later identified as Antione J. Bowman, 19, of Lexington Park, was taken into custody at the scene of the stop and later charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact.

State Police contacted the victim in the 21000 block of North Essex Drive.

He reported the suspect pulled out a revolver and fired one round toward the sky. He then pointed the revolver at the victim and said, “The next one is for you.” He was not injured in the incident.

Maryland State Police are still searching for the third suspect.

