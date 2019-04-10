



Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night along I-95 South at MD 24.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officials announced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police said that the car who struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene.

Harford County Southbound I-95 lanes will remain closed for Maryland State Police to continue their investigation at MD 24.

HaCo SB I-95 lanes remain closed for @MDSP crash investigation at MD 24. Traffic detoured at MD 24 (Exit 77). #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 11, 2019

Traffic will be detoured at Exit 77.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook