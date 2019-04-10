  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Mayor Pugh, Baltimore News, Healthy Holly, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Mayor Catherine Pugh, UMMS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Close advisers to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh say she’s still recovering from a serious case of pneumonia.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Catherine Pugh continues to convalesce at home and is under doctors’ supervision.

Pugh’s personal attorney, Steven Silverman, added that “her doctors are confident she will recover her health and strength in due course.”

Pugh abruptly took leave more than a week ago. Since then, a scandal involving her sale of children’s books to high-profile clients has only intensified.

Her books were sold to a hospital network she once helped to oversee and to a major health plan that does business with the city.

The state prosecutor’s office has started an investigation. Several city officials have called for her resignation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

