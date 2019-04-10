



Officials with the McDonogh School sent a letter home to parents Tuesday outlining the findings from a 29-month long investigation into reports of sexual misconduct between former faculty members and alumnus from the school.

A former student initially told school officials in November 2016 that he was sexually assaulted by two former faculty members in the early 1980s.

The school immediately hired a private, third-party firm to investigate the allegations and ask the school community to come forward with more information.

T&M Protection Resources, the New York City-based firm, revealed information from its investigation and the school released those findings Tuesday.

The investigators spoke to 68 people — including current and former McDonogh faculty, staff and administrators.

According to the investigation, it was corroborated that the two former faculty members, who were named in the Nov. 2016 allegation, engaged in sexual misconduct with 19 male students between the mid-1970s and the mid-1980s. They also learned three other male faculty, employed by the school more than 30 years ago, engaged in sexual misconduct with five female students.

This was reported to local law enforcement.

“Please know that protecting the confidentiality of those alumni who participated in the investigation and those alumni who are survivors is extremely important to the School. For this reason, the three additional faculty members, whose names have not otherwise been made public, are not named in this letter, as to do so could very well compromise the privacy of the survivors and those who participated in the investigation,” school officials said in the letter to the community.

T&M also said then-active school administrators did not take appropriate action.

The schools Board of Trustees also failed to take appropriate action when the allegations were reported more then 30 years ago.

“These findings are difficult and heartbreaking, and we are deeply sorry for what the survivors have endured,” the school said.

The school said the current administration has a zero tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and inappropriate adult-student relationships of any kind.

“We are committed to having well-defined measures in place that enable each student entrusted to our care to learn and grow in a safe and healthy environment,” said the school.

Although two of the former faculty members accused in the sexual misconduct were named by the school to their community, WJZ has chosen to withhold their names unless they are charged.

Members of the McDonogh community who have additional information are encouraged to confidentially contact T&M at 212-916-8852 or by email at lkirschstein@tmprotection.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook