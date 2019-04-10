



One person was killed when a school bus collided with a tractor trailer and a car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:13 a.m. at Branch Ave. and Surrats Road in Clinton.

Nine victims were evaluated by Prince George’s County Fire Department Medics. Six people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while two people declined to go.

Two teenage students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and were among the six victims that went to the hospital.

The identity of the victim who died was not released.

Final U/D from PGFD Branch Avenue Crash – 9 total people evaluated by PGFD Medics – 6 transported (all appear NLT). 1 fatality on scene and 2 patients refused transport. HazMat team on the way for cleanup of fluids leaking from vehicles. Extended operations to extricate fatality — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 10, 2019

A Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene to clean up fluids that had leaked from the vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

