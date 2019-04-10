  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Fatal crash, Prince George's County Police, school bus crash, tractor-trailer crash


CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed when a school bus collided with a tractor trailer and a car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:13 a.m. at Branch Ave. and Surrats Road in Clinton.

Nine victims were evaluated by Prince George’s County Fire Department Medics. Six people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while two people declined to go.

Two teenage students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and were among the six victims that went to the hospital.

The identity of the victim who died was not released.

A Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene to clean up fluids that had leaked from the vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

