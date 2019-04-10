



Walmart is planning to invest nearly $30 million to renovate some of its Maryland stores.

The project will cost an estimated $29 million. In a news release, the mega-retail chain said the money will be used to remodel six stores and expand the number of services offered at Maryland locations.

More than 10 stores will feature its grocery pickup option by the end of the year.

12 stores will also offer grocery delivery services for online shoppers.

