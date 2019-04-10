



A nice midweek spring day once again as we topped out at 69 degrees.

Tomorrow, as our winds turn more to the northeast, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and a cooler high of around 61.

A front will likely bring us some showers by Friday night, but we will warm to around 70 once again.

A warmer Saturday, but again some showers may be around especially by Sunday.

Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook