BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice midweek spring day once again as we topped out at 69 degrees.
Tomorrow, as our winds turn more to the northeast, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and a cooler high of around 61.
A front will likely bring us some showers by Friday night, but we will warm to around 70 once again.
A warmer Saturday, but again some showers may be around especially by Sunday.
Bob Turk
