



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Police heard gunfire while working near the intersection of Eutaw Street and Saratoga Street around 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

A medic was summoned to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

