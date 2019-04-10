  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, halfway house, Murder, Washington D.C. Department of Corrections


FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman is suing the Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections and a halfway house over an escapee who’s accused of killing her husband.

News outlets report Lana Paavola accuses them of negligence in their handling of 36-year-old Domenic Micheli, who had been arrested on charges of trespassing at the White House that April.

Authorities said Micheli later escaped from a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he used a hatchet and a meat cleaver to kill his former boss, Paavola’s husband, Joel.

Micheli is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 4 slaying.

The lawsuit says the corrections department and halfway house did not immediately report the escape, and says authorities also failed to use Micheli’s social media posts to track him down before the slaying.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s