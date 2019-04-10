



Police have learned that the 42-year-old woman who was shot in East Baltimore late Tuesday night has died from her injuries.

Police were investigating reports of a shooting in the 900 block of North Caroline Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, when they found the woman and a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital by medics. There is no update on the condition of the man.

Police have upgraded this case to a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

