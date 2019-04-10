



The Ravens have already made a number of offseason moves on the field, but the team is also working off the field in the community before the start of the new season.

The Ravens sponsored the Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive (LIFT) conference, which teaches student-athletes how their sports skills can translate into life long leadership skills.

Ellie Twiner learned that leaders come in many forms.

“Not all leaders have to be loud,” she said. “You’re always a leader.”

Student-athletes at the conference also heard from Rayna Dubose.

Dubose, a Columbia, Md., native, was a student-athlete at Virginia Tech.

She developed bacterial meningitis and had to have her hands and feet amputated.

“One of my favorite quotes is from Frederick Douglass,” Dubose said. “‘Without struggle, there is no progress.’ I want them to know that no matter what they go through, to continue to keep fighting. To continue to keep living that happy, driving lifestyle you’ve always had.”

This is the fifth year that the Ravens have sponsored the LIFT conference.

