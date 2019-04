ALERT Howard Co. – Crash closes all EB lanes and one WB left lane I-70 E at Bethany Lane. Travelers may experience delays. VJ #MDOTnews #MDTraffic — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) April 11, 2019

An accident on the Eastbound side of I-70 at Bethany Lane is causing traffic delays.

Two lanes of I-70 are shut down, but traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

