



A federal grand jury formally indicted a teenager for stabbing his classmate at Patterson High School in March.

Bernard Hopkins, Patterson High Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bail

Bernard Hopkins, 16, was charged with stabbing another student at Patterson High in March.

Family members of Hopkins said he was bullied, leading him to bring a knife to class.

Family members of Hopkins said that they visited him in prison and plan on getting him the best defense possible.

